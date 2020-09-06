Lisa Kay Lisk, age 58, of Port Angeles, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at UW Medical Center in Seattle. She was born on September 2, 1961 in Kirkland to Orman and Joan Moe; raised in North Bend,



Although Lisa lost her battle to cancer after a tough five-month fight, her love and memories continue to bless her family, friends, Port Angeles School District (PASD) employees and students.



As a wife and mother, she brought peace, love and adventure to every aspect of life. Her husband will remember her for their 38 years of marriage, the family they built together, her compassion for her friends and teaching the youth of her community. Her daughters have memories of her smile, and contagious laugh, the unconditional love and an ear that was always ready to listen. Not only was she a beloved wife and mother, but was a granny to her four grandchildren. She loved to read with them, snuggle them, and be with them as much as possible.



Lisa was a friend to many and many were friendships of three decades; she valued her friendships, time at the lake, their vacations to Mexico and motorcycle rides across many state lines.



Her identity in the community was not only a friend, but as an educator. Lisa was a passionate teacher and much of who she was is because of her PASD and Dry Creek colleagues and students - that she always considered family.



Preceding her in death is her father, Orman Marvin Moe.



Survivors include her loving husband, Charles Lisk of Port Angeles; two daughters, Mallory (Nicholas) Taylor of Snohomish, and Melissa (Benjamin) Holcomb of Port Angeles; four grandchildren, Caden (8), Ryan (5), Brynlee (2) and Tristan (1); mother, Joan Moe of North Bend; sister Gaile (David) Moe of Seattle; brother, Michael Moe of Poulsbo; and Celia (Thiago) and their children Victor and Alice of Brazil, her family's exchange student in 1995 that has become another member of the Lisk family.



Cremation was chosen and the cremains will be buried at the Port Angeles Cemetery. The family will be planning a memorial and celebration of life in Port Angeles, when it is safe to do so and welcome all family, friends, colleagues and students to attend when a date is set.



To pay remembrance of Lisa Lisk a scholarship fund through the Dry Creek PTO has been created in her memory. To donate money/checks can be brought or mailed to Dry Creek School, 25 Rife Road, Port Angeles, WA 98363. Please write checks to Dry Creek PTO; re: Lisa Lisk Scholarship Fund.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store