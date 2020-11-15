Lita Catt of Sequim, Washington, passed away October 17, 2020 at Swedish Medical Center-First Hill in Seattle, Washington. She was 71.



Lita was born December 12, 1948 in Montrose, Colorado, to Philip and Cleofes (Salazar) Sanchez.



She married Gregory Lee Catt on August 26, 1967 in Montrose, Colorado. The couple moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1991 to be closer to Greg's job at Port Townsend Paper Company. Lita owned a children's clothes manufacturing company in Port Townsend for many years and also worked as a production manager at Kamper Kushions in Tukwila.



Lita leaves behind her husband of 53 years, Greg Catt, of Sequim; son, Greg Catt Jr. of Shoreline; sisters, Angie Garcia of Columbus, Georgia, Josie Hughes of Montrose, Colorado, Patti Sanchez-Allred of Clifton, Colorado; brothers John L. Sanchez of Montrose, Colorado, William Sanchez of Lyman, Wyoming and Ron Sanchez of Delta, Colorado; grandchildren, Adison W. Catt and Grace Catt both of Northome, Minnesota, Payton and Camron Catt of Shoreline, Washington.



She was preceded in death by parents Philip and Cleofes Sanchez; son, Adam W. Catt and a brother, Philip Sanchez, Jr.



A memorial service is planned for a later date. Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. (360) 683-5242.

