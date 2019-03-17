Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mother passed away surrounded by her three daughters on February 25, 2019. She was born October 1, 1925, in Arlington, Washington, to Harry and Grace Miller. Later on, the family moved to Modesto, California.



In 1944, Mom met the love of her life, Jerry, who was serving in the Navy. They married October 1, 1945, in Modesto, California.



Dad had a six month stay in Port Angeles where he fell in love with the area. After the service, he brought Mom here to live. Mom, too, fell in love with the beauty here.



She worked at Knudson Retail Store and was proud to be a member of the Retail Clerks Union.



Rayonier was laying off, Mom was pregnant with their first child, so they went back to Modesto. In 1949, they missed Port Angeles so much that they moved back with their first daughter, Linda. Dad was hired on at Crown Zellerbach. In 1950, Cathy was born followed by Nancy in 1951.



Mom was in her element. She loved sewing outfits and doll clothes, did beautiful embroidery, was very artistic and loved to read.



She got involved with the PTA and other school activities. The neighborhood kids always gravitated to our house. She made every birthday and holiday special.



In the early 70's, she went to work in the bake shop at Safeway. She handed out cookies to the kids and was known as the Cookie Lady.



She retired after 11 years and with her daughters married, Dad retired and they wintered in Yuma, Arizona.



They had three grandsons and they spent many years watching their ball games.



Dad passed away in 2008. They had 63 years together.



We, and Diane, who Mom adopted into the family, declared Thursdays as Mom day. She loved shopping, antiquing, and visiting Judy at Country Aire. Her favorite eating place was DownRiggers where she would get her hug from Michelle.



Everyone who knew her loved her sense of humor and her beautiful smile. She loved her wonderful great-grandchildren. They brought such joy to her.



Mom, you were so amazing to us. You taught us to be kind to others, great values, manners and the appreciation of life, kindness and friendship to others. We miss you and you are in our hearts forever.



Mom is survived by her daughters, Linda (Jay) Bruch of Port Angeles, Cathy (Don) Craker of Port Angeles, Nancy (Mark) Van Sickle of LaGrande, Oregon; grandchildren, Jerry (Karen London) Wright of Port Angeles, Aaron Van Sickle of Los Angeles, California, Andy (Shelby) Van Sickle of LaGrande, Oregon; stepchildren, Kaleb Brandie Bruch of Acme, Washington, Adam (Tasha) Bruch of Port Angeles; and eight great-grandchildren.



There will be no service. Please make your donation to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County:



The entire family has many heartfelt "thank you's" to give! To Val, Roseann and the staff at Golden Years for the excellent care for our mother, Lois; to Dr. Clancy, Rose, Wendy and Lynn at Volunteer Hospice; a special thank you to Melva; and to our caring family members and friends for the beautiful cards and sentiments. Thanks to all the people in the work force, in Port Angeles and Sequim, who crossed our mother's path with love and kindness towards her. We are forever grateful.



