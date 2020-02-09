Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Elizabeth Schaefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Schaefer, piccolo and flute player for the Boston Symphony Orchestra; photographer; environmental activist; master gardener; adventurous traveler; tennis player; hiker, died at home on January 31, 2020, in Sequim, at the age of 95.



Ms. Schaefer, born in Yakima, grew up away from the musical hotbeds of the time and struck out on her own to study with the principal flutist of the BSO, Georges Laurent, at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.



Upon graduation, and with her obvious musical genius, she quickly established her reputation as assistant principal flutist for the Chicago Symphony and then with the New York City Opera Orchestra as principal.



In 1965, she returned to Boston after landing her dream job as the piccolo player for the BSO, where she remained until retiring in 1990.



In addition to playing two instruments, she also taught extensively at the New England Conservatory of Music. Her students and fans were mesmerized by her style, which demonstrated the difference between "brilliance and glare; her playing had sparkle given off by a well-cut precious stone."



Ms. Schaefer was best-known to the general public through her frequent appearances on National Public Television with the Boston Pops, where she led the piccolo obbligato in "The Stars and Stripes Forever" more than 2000 times. Just before retiring, Schaefer gave a rousing solo performance with the Boston Pops of The Concerto Piccolo, a recent work composed especially for her by Daniel Pinkham.



Ms. Schaefer continued her service as a Board Member of the National Flute Association and was awarded the second-ever Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.



During her retirement Lois toured Africa, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands to name a few. Hiking, at Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens, was her passion. She also perfected her gardening skills, producing the finest fresh summer vegetables in the entire State of Washington.



Lois Elizabeth Schaefer was born March 10, 1924, the daughter of Charles Frederick Schaefer and Mary Elizabeth Wherry.



She is survived by her sister, Winifred Mayes, who was a cellist with the BSO from 1954 until 1964; nephew, Nicholas Winograd; and dozens of grateful beneficiaries of her piccolo and flute tutorship.



Gifts in her honor may be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra or Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra. Lois Schaefer, piccolo and flute player for the Boston Symphony Orchestra; photographer; environmental activist; master gardener; adventurous traveler; tennis player; hiker, died at home on January 31, 2020, in Sequim, at the age of 95.Ms. Schaefer, born in Yakima, grew up away from the musical hotbeds of the time and struck out on her own to study with the principal flutist of the BSO, Georges Laurent, at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston.Upon graduation, and with her obvious musical genius, she quickly established her reputation as assistant principal flutist for the Chicago Symphony and then with the New York City Opera Orchestra as principal.In 1965, she returned to Boston after landing her dream job as the piccolo player for the BSO, where she remained until retiring in 1990.In addition to playing two instruments, she also taught extensively at the New England Conservatory of Music. Her students and fans were mesmerized by her style, which demonstrated the difference between "brilliance and glare; her playing had sparkle given off by a well-cut precious stone."Ms. Schaefer was best-known to the general public through her frequent appearances on National Public Television with the Boston Pops, where she led the piccolo obbligato in "The Stars and Stripes Forever" more than 2000 times. Just before retiring, Schaefer gave a rousing solo performance with the Boston Pops of The Concerto Piccolo, a recent work composed especially for her by Daniel Pinkham.Ms. Schaefer continued her service as a Board Member of the National Flute Association and was awarded the second-ever Lifetime Achievement Award in 1993.During her retirement Lois toured Africa, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands to name a few. Hiking, at Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens, was her passion. She also perfected her gardening skills, producing the finest fresh summer vegetables in the entire State of Washington.Lois Elizabeth Schaefer was born March 10, 1924, the daughter of Charles Frederick Schaefer and Mary Elizabeth Wherry.She is survived by her sister, Winifred Mayes, who was a cellist with the BSO from 1954 until 1964; nephew, Nicholas Winograd; and dozens of grateful beneficiaries of her piccolo and flute tutorship.Gifts in her honor may be made to the Boston Symphony Orchestra or Port Angeles Symphony Orchestra. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close