Lois Ellen (Montague) Brestoff
1948 - 2020
Lois Ellen Montague Brestoff passed away at her home near Sequim on April 26, 2020.

Born on February 22, 1948, in Jackson Heights, New York City, New York, Lois learned to sew on buttons at the age of three. Later, she graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in Clothing & Textiles.

She taught for Stretch & Sew Fabrics and was an Educational Representative for the Pellon Corporation.

In Los Angeles, California, she was a long-time member of the San Fernando Valley Quilt Assn. and was its President for two years.

In 1975, she married Nelson E. (Nick) Brestoff, a now-retired attorney, and gave birth to two sons: Daniel, now 38, and Jonathan, now 34.

While she was pregnant with Jonathan, Lois earned a Juris Doctorate degree from Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

She worked with Nick and Daniel in Los Angeles until both families moved to Sequim, in 2014.

She had five grandchildren, Anthony (21), Amber (4), Josie (4), Jack (2) and Penny (1). Her only surviving sibling is her sister, Marilyn Montague Kennedy, of Mesa, Arizona.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 3, 2020.
