Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Jean (Dougherty) Evanger. View Sign

Lois Jean Dougherty Evanger went to be with the Lord on February 4th at the age of 84. She was born in Butternut, Wisconsin, to Charles and Bertha Dougherty as the third of 10 children.



Lois married Arnold Evanger, in 1953, and started her family, in Port Angeles, where they lived for many years. She also spent several years living in Edmonds, Wenatchee and Monroe.



Lois loved knitting and spent her time making blankets and keeping up with the Mariners and the Seahawks.



Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Evanger.



She is survived by her siblings, Charles, Dolores, Darrell, William and Patricia; her three daughters, Christine, Sandra, and Cheryl, their spouses and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.