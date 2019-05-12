Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Pauline King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lois Pauline King died March 3, 2019, of non-small cell lung cancer, at the age of 71.



Lois was a good friend to many people and always offered a supportive listening ear.



She worked as a housekeeper, a cashier, was an EMT and one of the first members of the Lost Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.



Lois loved flower gardening, knitting hats and quilting. She often included her grandchildren in the hobbies and gave many beautiful quilts to her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beulah; brothers, Larry and Mark; sister, Jody; and her husband, John King.



She is survived by her brother, Steve in California; daughter, Mary Ann (Jake) Tupper and their 10 children; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 12, 2019

