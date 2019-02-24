Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Ruth Groff. View Sign

Lois Ruth Groff went home to be with the Lord on February 1, 2019, at age 98. She was born March 23, 1920, in Clinton, Wisconsin, to William and Ruth Frank.



After graduating from high school, she attended Minneapolis Business College evenings while working days as a secretary. She married John Groff in 1940, and they were blessed with four children and 69 years of marriage. She was a devoted homemaker with a deep love for family and cherished times together filled with laughter, games and fun at family gatherings. She was a cordial hostess who welcomed everyone to her home with a heart of grace.



For several years she tested recipes for Betty Crocker, of General Mills, in Minneapolis. She enjoyed oil painting, china painting, knitting, sewing and reading. Her love of books drew her to employment in a Christian book store where she worked for many years before her husband was transferred to Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Following his retirement, they moved to Sequim, Washington.



As a caring and compassionate mother and grandmother, she put the needs of others before her own. She lived her life exemplifying her Godly faith and believed in the importance of daily prayer. Wherever she lived, she was an active church member and served in ministries as church secretary, Deaconess, Sunday School teacher, and volunteered on various boards.



Lois will be greatly missed and remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, a kind-hearted friend, and a woman of steadfast faith.



She is survived by her children, Carol (Jerry) Biss of Grand Rapids, Michigan; Karen (John) Raske of Port Angeles, Washington; Robert Groff of Snohomish, Washington; James (Phyllis) Groff of Minneapolis, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Kimberley Benedict, Erik Biss, Jodi (Dan Jr.) Wilder, Mike (Lander) Groff, Christine (Bret) Niemann, Scott (Kara) Groff, Ben (Mindi) Groff; 20 great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Fife of Canby, Oregon; and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ruth Frank; her beloved husband, John E. Groff; brothers and sisters, John, Paul, Gladys, Ralph, Doris, Wilbur, Ethel Grace; and daughter-in-law, Susan Groff.



Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 1:00 PM, at Dungeness Community Church, 45 Eberle Lane in Sequim.



Memorial gifts: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Living Water International, a Christian ministry providing clean drinking water in developing countries. (https://water.cc). All contributions may be made payable to Dungeness Community Church with a notation for Lois Groff memorial and will be sent to Living Water Int. (Dungeness Community Church, P.O. Box 2920, Sequim, WA 98382)



108 W Alder St PO Box 297

Sequim , WA 98382

