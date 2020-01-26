Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lon H. Brooks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On January 11, 2020, Lon H. Brooks, 95, passed away at his home in Port Angeles of age-related causes with his wife, June, by his side.



Lon was born to John and Stella Brooks on October 17, 1924, in Sylva, North Carolina, one of ten children. He attended Sylva High School where he played football and baseball and graduated in April of 1943. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the Navy Air Corp and was honorably discharged in 1946.



He moved to Washington State later in 1946 and started his first job in the timber industry as a timber faller at the Polson Logging Camp near Aberdeen. At that time the industry was just beginning to make the transition from crosscut saws, axes, and steam engines to diesel and hydraulic power and power tools.



In 1947, he began his long career with ITT Rayonier in Grays Harbor working various jobs from "bull buck" to "check scaler." He saw dramatic changes in logging technology through the years such as logs being transported by steam engine, then trucks and then finally helicopters and the amount of time it would take to load logs onto ships from 20-30 days to an average of 5 days.



He saw the timber market rise and fall numerous times. During one of those times in the 50s, Lon and his family lived in one of the logging camps near Lake Quinault as caretakers.



Lon married June Davis, of Aberdeen, on June 19, 1953, and lived in Aberdeen where their son, Jim and daughter, Debbie were born. June was the love of his life for 66 years.



Lon transferred to Clallam Area Forest Operations in 1971 and moved his family to Port Angeles in 1972. During this time, he traveled for ITT Rayonier to China, Korea and Japan and worked short periods in Alaska and California. He retired from Rayonier after 43 years as Domestic Log Sales Manager.



Lon thrived in the outdoors, enjoying fishing, deer and duck hunting, clamming, gardening and walking three miles a day until he was 93. His walks always took him to Lincoln Park where the ducks would greet him daily.



He loved coaching Little League and Babe Ruth when his son played and was a huge Slow Pitch fan back in the 80s. His most favorite past time though was watching his grandsons play sports. He and June travelled all over the country watching them play ball from t-ball to college and beyond.



Lon is survived by his wife, June; son, Jim Brooks; daughter, Debbie (Ken) Lane, all of Port Angeles; three grandsons, Matthew (Yulia) Lane of Los Angeles, David (Kelsey) Lane of Port Angeles, and Eric (Jill) Lane of Longview; granddaughter, Jessica (Anthony) Guthrie of Port Angeles; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Mason, Jordan, Elly and Libby, all of Port Angeles; and sister, Myrtle, of Sylva, North Carolina.



He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.



Per his wishes, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. On January 11, 2020, Lon H. Brooks, 95, passed away at his home in Port Angeles of age-related causes with his wife, June, by his side.Lon was born to John and Stella Brooks on October 17, 1924, in Sylva, North Carolina, one of ten children. He attended Sylva High School where he played football and baseball and graduated in April of 1943. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the Navy Air Corp and was honorably discharged in 1946.He moved to Washington State later in 1946 and started his first job in the timber industry as a timber faller at the Polson Logging Camp near Aberdeen. At that time the industry was just beginning to make the transition from crosscut saws, axes, and steam engines to diesel and hydraulic power and power tools.In 1947, he began his long career with ITT Rayonier in Grays Harbor working various jobs from "bull buck" to "check scaler." He saw dramatic changes in logging technology through the years such as logs being transported by steam engine, then trucks and then finally helicopters and the amount of time it would take to load logs onto ships from 20-30 days to an average of 5 days.He saw the timber market rise and fall numerous times. During one of those times in the 50s, Lon and his family lived in one of the logging camps near Lake Quinault as caretakers.Lon married June Davis, of Aberdeen, on June 19, 1953, and lived in Aberdeen where their son, Jim and daughter, Debbie were born. June was the love of his life for 66 years.Lon transferred to Clallam Area Forest Operations in 1971 and moved his family to Port Angeles in 1972. During this time, he traveled for ITT Rayonier to China, Korea and Japan and worked short periods in Alaska and California. He retired from Rayonier after 43 years as Domestic Log Sales Manager.Lon thrived in the outdoors, enjoying fishing, deer and duck hunting, clamming, gardening and walking three miles a day until he was 93. His walks always took him to Lincoln Park where the ducks would greet him daily.He loved coaching Little League and Babe Ruth when his son played and was a huge Slow Pitch fan back in the 80s. His most favorite past time though was watching his grandsons play sports. He and June travelled all over the country watching them play ball from t-ball to college and beyond.Lon is survived by his wife, June; son, Jim Brooks; daughter, Debbie (Ken) Lane, all of Port Angeles; three grandsons, Matthew (Yulia) Lane of Los Angeles, David (Kelsey) Lane of Port Angeles, and Eric (Jill) Lane of Longview; granddaughter, Jessica (Anthony) Guthrie of Port Angeles; five great-grandchildren, Peyton, Mason, Jordan, Elly and Libby, all of Port Angeles; and sister, Myrtle, of Sylva, North Carolina.He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.Per his wishes, there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close