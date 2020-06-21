On Saturday April 18, 2020, Lonnie Glen Pollard, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 87 in Sequim.



Lonnie was born on October 1, 1932, in Hobart, Oklahoma, to Lonnie and Velva Pollard. Lonnie was a graduate of Renton HS in Renton. He served his country in the National Guard and in the Navy during the Korean War being at one time stationed on the Aircraft Carrier Essex.



In February 1954, he married Joan Marilyn Vincent who preceded him in death on December 4, 2000. Lonnie and Joan had three children, Linda, Dale, and Timothy. Lonnie also had two stepchildren, Kate and Michael. He was blessed with six grandchildren, and five great–grandchildren.



Lonnie was a long-time employee of the Boeing Company from which he retired in 1990. He worked on many important national programs, from Bomarc to the Apollo moon missions.



He was an enthusiastic private pilot and often enjoyed taking his children and then his grandchildren up in the airplane. Lonnie was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and was frequently active in politics for the Republican Party. Lonnie found great joy in spending time with his grandchildren.



Lonnie is survived by his children and grandchildren; his brother, Jerry; sister Wanda; his second wife, Betty whom he married on November 1, 2009.



Together they had a love for dancing, hiking, kayaking, and travel. Both Lonnie and Betty enjoyed many travels and adventures up to close to the time of his death.



A graveside service will be held on June 29, 2020, beginning at 2 PM at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store