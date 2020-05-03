Loretta Gail Onstead, of Port Angeles, passed away from a heart attack on April 11, 2020.
She was born on June 6, 1956, at Eglin Air Force Base, in Florida, to Herbert and Patti (Smith) Hudson.
In 1983, she married Kevin Onstead in Salt Lake City, Utah. They divorced in 2008.
Loretta had an AAS in Health Information Management and was a Registered Health Information Technician in both Port Angeles and Vancouver.
She was a member of Teamsters Local 117; the American Health Information Management Association; the Society of Creative Anachronism; and a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Hoover Hudson.
Loretta is survived by her ex-husband, Kevin Onstead of Las Vegas, Nevada; children, Shellie Gail Onstead of Salt Lake City, Utah and Quill Eliot Dawn Onstead of Vancouver; mother, Patti Smith of Riverside, California; parents-in-law, Mona and Sheldon Onstead of San Jose, California; sister-in-law, Shellie Onstead of Oakland, California; and brother-in-law, Michael (Arturo Gonzalez) Onstead of Sacramento, California.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For details or to send condolences/arrangements, please contact Shellie (SGOnstead@yahoo.com) or Quill Onstead (q.onstead@gmail.com).
"The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it." JRR Tolkien.
This is not goodbye, you have merely gone to scout the shores ahead.
She was born on June 6, 1956, at Eglin Air Force Base, in Florida, to Herbert and Patti (Smith) Hudson.
In 1983, she married Kevin Onstead in Salt Lake City, Utah. They divorced in 2008.
Loretta had an AAS in Health Information Management and was a Registered Health Information Technician in both Port Angeles and Vancouver.
She was a member of Teamsters Local 117; the American Health Information Management Association; the Society of Creative Anachronism; and a former member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her father, Herbert Hoover Hudson.
Loretta is survived by her ex-husband, Kevin Onstead of Las Vegas, Nevada; children, Shellie Gail Onstead of Salt Lake City, Utah and Quill Eliot Dawn Onstead of Vancouver; mother, Patti Smith of Riverside, California; parents-in-law, Mona and Sheldon Onstead of San Jose, California; sister-in-law, Shellie Onstead of Oakland, California; and brother-in-law, Michael (Arturo Gonzalez) Onstead of Sacramento, California.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For details or to send condolences/arrangements, please contact Shellie (SGOnstead@yahoo.com) or Quill Onstead (q.onstead@gmail.com).
"The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. The grey rain-curtain of this world rolls back, and all turns to silver glass, and then you see it." JRR Tolkien.
This is not goodbye, you have merely gone to scout the shores ahead.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 3, 2020.