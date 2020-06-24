Sequim resident Lori Lee Christie died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease) at Olympic Medical Center.
She was 56.
Services: A virtual celebration of life is set for 1 p.m Saturday, June 27. Email seattlesalad@gmail.com for Zoom meeting details.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.