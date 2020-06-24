Lori lee Christie
1963 - 2020
Sequim resident Lori Lee Christie died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's disease) at Olympic Medical Center.

She was 56.

Services: A virtual celebration of life is set for 1 p.m Saturday, June 27. Email seattlesalad@gmail.com for Zoom meeting details.

Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linde Price Funeral Service
170 W Sequim Bay Rd
SEQUIM, WA 98382
(360) 683-1649
