Lorraine (Reandeau) Anderson was full of energy and stirred the pot of life vigorously. She passed away, November 18, at Olympic Medical Center after succumbing to injuries sustained from a tragic event that occurred on November 14. The last two years she had spent battling cancer but had become remarkably stable over the past six months. She was gifted with a summer and fall of independently doing what she loved.



Lorraine came into this world on the first day of summer in 1931, born in Wagner, South Dakota. Her family moved onto a small farm in Sequim when she was eight, swapping the wide open space of the Midwest for the lush green wilderness of the Olympic Peninsula.



She married in 1950 the love of her life, her late husband William (Bill) Anderson, and moved to Port Angeles. They hiked, fished, and explored the Pacific Northwest as they grew their life together.



She loved working in her garden, line dancing, and she made the best damn pie. She was loved by her four children, Mike Anderson, Debbie Thompson, Paula Zimmel, and her late son, Jim Anderson, who passed away June 2020. She had eight grandchildren and eleven great- grandchildren that she fondly referred to as "little turkeys." Her second family were parishioners at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, where she spent her life as a devout Catholic.



Her life was woven together by stories of outrunning the big black bull, resourceful farm living, and crabbing on the Dungeness. Lorraine became the greatest story of all, one of a woman who had a true zest for life. Lorraine was brave, generous, and the loudest one at any party. Her life was beautifully vibrant and her spark will always be remembered.



Lorraine's family would like to thank Olympic Medical Center staff for their compassion and kindness. Thank you to friends, family, and church family for your support, shared grief, and beautiful stories about Lorraine's life.



Due to COVID, a virtual funeral mass is planned for January. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Lorraine to: St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church 121 E. Maple St. Sequim, WA. 98382.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store