Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine Mary Schouten. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine Mary Schouten was born on May 6, 1928, in Bellmore, New York.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sarah Baker; her late husband, Ferdinandus; and her five siblings, Harold, Ralph, Lucille, Edith and Carol.



Lorraine is survived by her four children, Arnold, Jeffrey, Deena and James; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Lorraine and Ferdinandus Schouten raised their family in Levittown and Patchogue, New York. She worked for the Patchogue-Medford School district as an assistant to the principal at Bay Avenue Elementary School. She also was a real estate agent in New York and Washington.



She moved to Seattle, in 1988, and then to Port Angeles, in 1995. The move to the West Coast allowed her to be closer to her immediate family and enjoy the love and companionship of Debbie Schouten, Arnold's wife, and Daniel Sparler, Jeffrey's husband. She also entertained Northwesterners with her East Coast wit, wisdom and keen sense of sarcasm.



She died on December 30, 2019, in Sequim, after a most dignified battle with dementia, the last few years, and more recently, respiratory failure precipitated by an influenza infection.



Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Sherwood Assisted Living and the Jamestown Family Health Clinic who cared for her so compassionately the last few years.



She will be interred later this year at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York, where her parents are buried. Lorraine Mary Schouten was born on May 6, 1928, in Bellmore, New York.She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sarah Baker; her late husband, Ferdinandus; and her five siblings, Harold, Ralph, Lucille, Edith and Carol.Lorraine is survived by her four children, Arnold, Jeffrey, Deena and James; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Lorraine and Ferdinandus Schouten raised their family in Levittown and Patchogue, New York. She worked for the Patchogue-Medford School district as an assistant to the principal at Bay Avenue Elementary School. She also was a real estate agent in New York and Washington.She moved to Seattle, in 1988, and then to Port Angeles, in 1995. The move to the West Coast allowed her to be closer to her immediate family and enjoy the love and companionship of Debbie Schouten, Arnold's wife, and Daniel Sparler, Jeffrey's husband. She also entertained Northwesterners with her East Coast wit, wisdom and keen sense of sarcasm.She died on December 30, 2019, in Sequim, after a most dignified battle with dementia, the last few years, and more recently, respiratory failure precipitated by an influenza infection.Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Sherwood Assisted Living and the Jamestown Family Health Clinic who cared for her so compassionately the last few years.She will be interred later this year at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York, where her parents are buried. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close