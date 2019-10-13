Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Sequim Bible Church 847 N Sequim Ave Sequim , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lorrance Phillip Klahn was born on February 11, 1935, in Forks, to Fred (Fritz) and Daisy James Klahn. Most of his childhood was spent there. He always thought of Forks as home though he lived, for the last 40 years, in Sequim.



Larry began driving log trucks while still in high school. He spent the next 25 years working as a logger for Frontier Logging Co., first as a truck driver and later as a shovel operator loading logs onto trucks. He was proud of the years he spent "working in the woods."



In 1978, Larry bought a dump truck, a cat and a backhoe and began his own business putting in water and septic systems. He had a great work ethic and found it hard to live a life of retirement as he grew older.



Larry was a friendly person who liked to socialize. He was an active member of Forks Bible Church, while living in Forks, and later of Sequim Bible Church. He was especially happy to be involved in the Awana Club.



He was involved in Clallam County politics and was a member of the school board in Forks for several terms. He also served on the Clallam Co-op board, in Sequim, and enjoyed that very much.



Larry was a hunter and clamdigger in his younger years, and a square dancer all of his adult life. He was a pilot, flying his own Piper Tripacer airplane. He owned horses, including a spotted Appaloosa mule that he particularly enjoyed. He was fond of making puns, and occasionally one of them was funny.



Larry is survived by his wife, Jean Leggett Klahn; his five daughters, Robin (Ed) Ostlund of Forks, Rita (John) Spoelstra of Sequim, Daisy (Bruce) Hedberg of Valdez, Alaska, Laurie (Dan) Noe of Brighton, Michigan, and Erin (Dan) Huber of Corvallis, Oregon. He had 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his older brother, Buzz Klahn; and sister, Marjorie Bechtold.



A memorial service in Celebration of Larry's Life will be held at Sequim Bible Church on Saturday, October 26, at 1:00 PM. At 3:30, after the service and following reception, there will be a Hymn Sing in the sanctuary. All are welcome to attend.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019

