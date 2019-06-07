Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lou Michael Galgano, 27, of Port Angeles, was lost tragically to an allegedly impaired driver on Highway 101, in Sequim, on May 29, 2019.



Lou was born to Paul and Laura Galgano, on the 3rd of October 1991, in Port Angeles. He is also survived by his younger brother, Andrew Galgano; his younger sister, Molly (Bryan) Neal and daughter, Penelope; his grandparents, Judy Galgano and Dianna and Howard Burrows; as well as a large extended family.



A kind and selfless individual, Lou devoted his time to helping others. Known for being a hard worker, he was apprenticing, as an electrician, at the time of his death, as well as working for his father's family-run business. His father passed on his love of music, to Lou, who loved to play guitar and sing with his friends and family at every opportunity.



More than his love of music, he loved his God Jehovah and his volunteer work in the Christian ministry as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. For the past eight years, he poured himself out to the Spanish speaking community, teaching people the Bible in their own language. Some highlights of his ministry included missionary trips to Costa Rica and Mexico where he will be remembered fondly as well.



Lou touched the hearts of hundreds who will lovingly remember his warm, generous, and selfless personality. He will be deeply missed.



There will be a memorial for Lou on Saturday June 8, 2019, at the Vern Burton Community Center 308 E 4th St., PA. The Service will begin at 1:30



