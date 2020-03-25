On Saturday, March 14, 2020, Luella Mae Pooler, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at age 81.

Lue was born on January 2, 1939, in Longview, to Charles and Olive (Graves) McElravy. She graduated from Forks High School in 1957.

On May 9th, 1959, she married Leslie Eugene Pooler. Together they raised three daughters, Leslie, Lisa, and Lynn, and a son, Dan.

Lue was the matriarch of the family. She loved watching her grandchildren participating in their sports and activities. She loved family and friend gatherings along with camping and traveling.

Lue was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Olive; and her brother, Robert.

She is survived by her husband, Les; and her four children, Leslie, Lisa, Lynn and Dan; her brother, Sam; and many grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.