Lura Mae Schafer
1920 - 2020
Lura Mae (Morse) Schafer, 100, of Quilcene, passed away peacefully at home on June 14, 2020.

Lura Mae was born in Quilcene on April 18, 1920, to Charles Morse and Alice (Lee) Morse, the second of three children.

After graduating from Quilcene High School in 1938, Lura Mae married Clifford Schafer on September 16, 1939, and they raised two sons, Michael and Jeffrey.

Shortly after their marriage, they hiked to the top of Mt. Jupiter to fire watch for the summer. It was very rugged living at the top of the mountain and the family has heard many stories about their adventures while up there.

Lura Mae lived most of her life in Quilcene. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Quilcene. As a young woman she worked for the local telephone company. She enjoyed square dancing, traveling in their travel trailer, bowling, baking, working in their yard and quilting with the Presbyterian Women's Quilting Group.

Lura Mae is survived by sons, Mike (Marge) Schafer and Jeff (Lynn) Schafer, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband, Clifford Schafer; brother, Cecil Morse; sister, Marjorie Morse Coffland; and her parents.

Memorial contributions can be made to Quilcene Presbyterian Church PO Box 387, Quilcene, WA 98376 or Jefferson Co. Hospice 2500 W. Sims Way #300, Port Townsend, WA 98368.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
June 20, 2020
Lura Mae was such a kind, sweet person. I always loved a visit with her. My condolences to all her family.
Lisa Hames
