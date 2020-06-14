Lyle Duane Flodin was born April 2, 1931, to Maldur Flodin and Edna Lundgren Flodin, in Eagledale on Bainbridge Island. He died May 18, 2020, in Sequim, from age related causes.



He went to Pleasant Beach School, graduated Bainbridge High School in 1949, and attended Edison Technical School.



Lyle worked in Alaska in 1949-1950, then joined the Air National Guard, in 1951, where he was stationed at an outpost in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1952, the year he married his high school sweetheart, Ada Johnson.



From 1952-1972, Lyle worked at Larson Lumber, then established Flodin Supply on Bainbridge, which he sold in 1979. He then joined Fred Hill Materials, retiring in 1989, being a proud member of the Teamsters Union for over 65 years. Lyle and Ada moved from the home he built at Island Center to Sequim in 1998.



His hobbies included bird hunting in Eastern Washington with family and friends, RVing since 1963, visiting casinos and garage sales, and was a collector of fine vintage automobiles and trucks.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ada; sons, Dale of Port Ludlow, Glen of Poulsbo, and daughter, Ann of Kingston; grandsons, John, Scott, David, Eric, granddaughter, Megan; and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Maldur and Edna Flodin; and his brother, Roger Flodin. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials made to your choice.

