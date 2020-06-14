Lyle Duane Flodin
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lyle Duane Flodin was born April 2, 1931, to Maldur Flodin and Edna Lundgren Flodin, in Eagledale on Bainbridge Island. He died May 18, 2020, in Sequim, from age related causes.

He went to Pleasant Beach School, graduated Bainbridge High School in 1949, and attended Edison Technical School.

Lyle worked in Alaska in 1949-1950, then joined the Air National Guard, in 1951, where he was stationed at an outpost in Alaska. He was honorably discharged in 1952, the year he married his high school sweetheart, Ada Johnson.

From 1952-1972, Lyle worked at Larson Lumber, then established Flodin Supply on Bainbridge, which he sold in 1979. He then joined Fred Hill Materials, retiring in 1989, being a proud member of the Teamsters Union for over 65 years. Lyle and Ada moved from the home he built at Island Center to Sequim in 1998.

His hobbies included bird hunting in Eastern Washington with family and friends, RVing since 1963, visiting casinos and garage sales, and was a collector of fine vintage automobiles and trucks.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ada; sons, Dale of Port Ludlow, Glen of Poulsbo, and daughter, Ann of Kingston; grandsons, John, Scott, David, Eric, granddaughter, Megan; and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Lyle was preceded in death by his parents, Maldur and Edna Flodin; and his brother, Roger Flodin. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. Memorials made to your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Linde Price Funeral Service
170 W Sequim Bay Rd
SEQUIM, WA 98382
(360) 683-1649
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Linnea K McCrary
Friend
June 11, 2020
So so sorry to hear about the passing of Lyle. We remember the good years of being your neighbors. We still take care of the Island Center Cemetery and when we go there it reminds us of the old days. Lyle always seemed like he had a big smile for others that would brighten the day. Again, our deepest sympathy for all of you.
The Grahams
Neighbor
June 11, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your father.
Melva Hill
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved