Maecel A. Foote
1935 - 2020
Port Angeles resident Maecel A. Foote died from complications of a stroke at Olympic Medical Center.

She was 85.

Services: A celebration of life will be announced once COVID-19 meeting restrictions have been lifted.

Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
