Port Angeles resident Maecel A. Foote died from complications of a stroke at Olympic Medical Center.
She was 85.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced once COVID-19 meeting restrictions have been lifted.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 1, 2020.