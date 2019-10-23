Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel 105 W 4th St Port Angeles , WA 98362 (360)-452-9701 Send Flowers Obituary

Mallory DeCillis, age 74, of Port Angeles, died on October 15th, at Swedish Medical Center, as a result of a stroke. Mallory was smart, funny, courageous and lived her life to the fullest on her own terms.



She was born in Denver, Colorado, and grew up in New York City. She graduated from Brown University with a Bachelor's degree in anthropology.



After a number of years pursuing a career in acting, she came out to the Olympic Peninsula, in 1980, to work as an archaeological field excavator on the Ozette village at Cape Alava.



In 1983, she counseled and taught adults with developmental disabilities in residential settings. She decided to deepen her involvement in the mental health field by returning to school.



After acquiring a Master's degree from Antioch University in 1995, Mallory worked in Port Angeles as a Licensed Mental Health Counselor until her retirement.



She fell in love with the natural beauty of the Olympic Peninsula, when she first moved out here, and that love only deepened over time.



Mallory was passionate about preserving the environment, kayaking, dogs, playing guitar and her family and friends.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Phil DeCillis; their dog, Rocky; her brother, Gilbert Hoover; and sister, Lee Truer.



Donations, in her memory, should be made to the Olympic Peninsula Humane Society, P.O. Box 3124, Port Angeles, WA, 98362.

