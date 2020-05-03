Manfred Lucas passed away peacefully at his home on the Coyle Peninsula on the morning of April 24th. He was 72 years old. He had been in declining health over several years due to a heart condition.



He was a long-time resident of Port Angeles. He and his wife Gayle Secor Lucas owned and operated the Creative Delights Catering business for many years.



Manfred is survived by his two brothers, Steve Lucas of Lynnwood, and David Lucas of Bessemer, Alabama; and step-sons, Pat and Scott McLennan; and five grand kids.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle. Per their wishes, Manny and Gayle's ashes will be joined and scattered at sea in Possession Sound near Everett.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store