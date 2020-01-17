Marc Christopher Divincenzo (1965 - 2020)
Service Information
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA
98362
(360)-452-9701
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Neah Bay Presbyterian Church
Second and Fort Streets
Neah Bay, WA
Obituary
Marc Christopher Divincenzo died at his Port Angeles residence.

He was 54.

Services: Visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, 105 W. Fourth St., Port Angeles. Funeral at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Neah Bay Presbyterian Church, Second and Fort streets, Neah Bay, interment at Neah Bay Cemetery will follow the service. The Rev. George Eastman will officiate.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.harper-ridgeviewfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020
