Marc Christopher Divincenzo died at his Port Angeles residence.
He was 54.
Services: Visitation from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, 105 W. Fourth St., Port Angeles. Funeral at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Neah Bay Presbyterian Church, Second and Fort streets, Neah Bay, interment at Neah Bay Cemetery will follow the service. The Rev. George Eastman will officiate.
Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020