Marcus Daniel Reinertson was born July 19, 1942, in Minneota, Minnesota, to Thomas and Amy (Beiningen) Reinertson. The family moved to Sacred Heart, Minnesota, in 1943, where Marc grew up and graduated from Sacred Heart High School, in 1960. He attended Mankato State College.
At age 19, he became a seed salesman for Northrup King, which brought him to Texas. He settled there and became a fire fighter for the Dallas Fire Dept., serving for 30 years. He graduated from University of Texas, Arlington, in 1971. He married Paula Freer in 1971. He married Diane Eames in 1983. He retired to Port Angeles, WA, in 1995.
He was an intelligent, curious and adventurous person with many interests. His favorite pastimes included horseback riding, reading, writing, and cooking.
He is preceded in death by his mother; step father, Carl Narvestad; father; brother, Rowan; and sister, Andrea.
He is survived by his sister, Kristina (Jerry) Swanson, Minnesota; nephews, Marcus (Deb) of North Carolina, Jamie (Stephanie), and Benjamin of Minnesota; special friend, Tracy Demmon; dog, Sadie; and other family and friends.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019