Memorial service 10:30 AM Queen of Angels Catholic Church

On September 10, 2019, Margaret Ann (Westerfield) Henson, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 77.



She is survived by her husband, Clell Henson; his five children; her children, David Miller, Michael Miller, and Kristina (Miller) Hull. She leaves behind her numerous beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Margaret was born on May 14, 1942, in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, to Arnie and Mary Westerfield. They moved to Joyce, when she was very young, and then to Port Angeles. She attended Queen of Angels school and graduated from Port Angeles High School in 1960.



In 1963, she married Richard Miller. In 1980, they bought the Lake Pleasant Grocery and moved to Beaver.



In 1993, she married Clell Henson. She was a devoted mother, a dedicated Christian, and had a bigger-than-life personality.



Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of her life. She will be dearly missed by her family and her many friends.



Memorial services will be held at Queen of Angels Catholic Church on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 10:30 am. Reception to follow. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019

