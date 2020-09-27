1/1
Margaret Elsie Swingle
1930 - 2020
Margaret Elsie Swingle passed away peacefully in Sequim the evening of August 18, 2020.

Mom was born on March 17, 1930 to James E and Francis (Cooper) Thompson on the family farm in Butler County Pennsylvania.

Margaret and her sisters, Janet (Johnson) and Eugenia (Korn) attended a one room school named for and located on land granted by the Thompson family near the family farm. After grade school and "normal" school, Margaret attended Slippery Rock State College graduating with a BS in Education. She taught for two years in Pennsylvania's public schools, married Lynn E Bartley in 1951 only to lo.se Lynn in the Korean War in 1952.

Margaret made several Epic journeys across the U.S. driving herself before settling in Port Angeles to teach. It was there that she met and married Clint Swingle who brought son John and daughter Kris (Koch) to the union, sons Andy and Jim soon came along.

Margaret taught in the Port Angeles school system for twenty-one years. Retiring at forty-eight, she got her real estate license, ran a bed and breakfast. She joined the DAR and Daughters of Union Veterans, continued to be very active in Sequim's Presbyterian Church. She cared for many elders, mentored families learning English and gardened up a storm. She loved her grand and great-grand children who found her to be a strong- willed, persistent, compassionate, dedicated, spiritual, inclusive individual.

Donations to charity of choice.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 27, 2020.
