Margaret Hultenius
1956 - 2020
On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Margaret Hultenius, loving wife and mother of five children passed away.

Margaret was born on July 13, 1956, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and moved to Beaver in September 1990.

Margaret was well-known in the community. She worked at the Shell, the Gull, Loop Tavern and spent almost 20 years working at Thriftway/Forks Outfitters. She was known for her upbeat personality and infectious smile.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Dvorak and Marianne Boer.

She is survived by her husband, Kurt; their children, Charles, Rafaela, Michelle, Jennifer, and Kurt; her brothers, Tom, Jim and Rocky; her sisters, Barbara, Rita, Roberta, and Nancy; fifteen grandkids and one great-grandson.

Because of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army or DAV in her name.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
