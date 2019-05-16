Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Jeannette (Brannon) Mitchell. View Sign Service Information Bethany Pentecostal Church 508 South Francis Street Port Angeles, WA 98362 Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Jeannette (Brannon) Mitchell passed into eternity at her home surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019.



Margaret was born on July 1, 1932, in Auburn. Her family moved to Sequim, where she lived until attending college in Ellensburg, with her twin sister, Ruth.



She moved back to Sequim and met Wally Thomas. They were married for 29 years and had three children. In 1983, she married Willis (Bob) Mitchell.



Margaret spent her childhood at the upper Dungeness Fish Hatchery, which was run by her father, Ernest Brannon. Margaret loved the outdoors, camping and having fun with her family. She grew up riding horseback and had horses her entire life. What she also loved was sharing the lord with her many guests that stayed at her bed and breakfast, Elwha Ranch Bed and Breakfast, that she and Bob had for 25+ years.



Cooking and baking was another passion of Margaret's, her family as well as the many guests she served were blessed with her homemade pies, cinnamon rolls and breads, as well as many other goodies.



Margaret loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed by all of them. Though it is our loss it is God's gain. "John 3:16 for God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that who so ever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life;" one of her favorite Bible verses. She loved going to church.



She is survived by her husband, Willis (Bob) Mitchell, of Part Angeles; twin sister, Ruth; Wesley (bud) Gagnon; brother, Ernie (Charlene) Brannon of Moscow, Idaho; son, Mark (Judy) Thomas; daughters, Mona (Robert) Shelton, and Tammy (Mike) Dedmore; step-son, Steve (Brandi) Mitchell, all of Port Angeles. She adored her ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Omer Vigoren, at Bethany Pentecostal Church, in Port Angeles, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 PM for family and friends. A luncheon will follow. Margaret Jeannette (Brannon) Mitchell passed into eternity at her home surrounded by her family on May 10, 2019.Margaret was born on July 1, 1932, in Auburn. Her family moved to Sequim, where she lived until attending college in Ellensburg, with her twin sister, Ruth.She moved back to Sequim and met Wally Thomas. They were married for 29 years and had three children. In 1983, she married Willis (Bob) Mitchell.Margaret spent her childhood at the upper Dungeness Fish Hatchery, which was run by her father, Ernest Brannon. Margaret loved the outdoors, camping and having fun with her family. She grew up riding horseback and had horses her entire life. What she also loved was sharing the lord with her many guests that stayed at her bed and breakfast, Elwha Ranch Bed and Breakfast, that she and Bob had for 25+ years.Cooking and baking was another passion of Margaret's, her family as well as the many guests she served were blessed with her homemade pies, cinnamon rolls and breads, as well as many other goodies.Margaret loved her family deeply and will be greatly missed by all of them. Though it is our loss it is God's gain. "John 3:16 for God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that who so ever believes in him shall not perish but have everlasting life;" one of her favorite Bible verses. She loved going to church.She is survived by her husband, Willis (Bob) Mitchell, of Part Angeles; twin sister, Ruth; Wesley (bud) Gagnon; brother, Ernie (Charlene) Brannon of Moscow, Idaho; son, Mark (Judy) Thomas; daughters, Mona (Robert) Shelton, and Tammy (Mike) Dedmore; step-son, Steve (Brandi) Mitchell, all of Port Angeles. She adored her ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.There will be a Celebration of Life, officiated by Pastor Omer Vigoren, at Bethany Pentecostal Church, in Port Angeles, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 1:00 PM for family and friends. A luncheon will follow. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 16 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close