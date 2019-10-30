Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret L. Breeden. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Campfire Clubhouse 619 East 4th St. Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

"An Angel on Earth"

Margaret L. Breeden, 72, of Port Angeles, passed away on October 9, 2019. She was born in Red Bluff, California, on August 11, 1947, to Anna Marie (Rice) and Edward Klagge.



Margaret married Jimmy Bingham, in 1963, and divorced in 1970; married Richard Breeden and divorced in 1980. She later met and fell in love with Al Wang.



Margaret was a Home Health Aid for many years, retiring in 2013. She had a huge heart and was always helping out others. Her home became a Godsend for folks; to recover, to have a roof over their heads, and Margaret's loving embrace.



Margaret is preceded in death by her partner, Al Wang; her mother; father; and brother, Bud Klagge.



She is survived by her sister, Frances Miller; children, Glenda (John) Aldana, Bob (Heather) Bingham, Richard (Denise) Bingham, Johnny (Cheyenne) Breeden; all of Forks; and seven grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Our family recognizes and embraces mom's community life in home health care, her friends and support network through AA, and in getting fancied up for her beloved square dancing and all the wonderful people in her life.



We respectfully have decided on a smaller Celebration of Life; a program that includes an invocation, eulogy, and open mic, with coffee and cookies, to be held at the Campfire Clubhouse, 619 East 4th. St., in Port Angeles, on Saturday November 2, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Space is limited.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Oct. 30, 2019

