Margaret Sarah Myers, of Sequim, passed away from natural causes in Port Angeles, on February 2, 2020.



She was born on September 7, 1929, to Ralph and Maggie May (Johnson) Halse, in Decorah, Iowa.



Margaret graduated from college as a Registered Nurse.



In 1957, Margaret and Forest (Frosty) Howard Myers married at St. James Cathedral, in Seattle. They would move to the Olympic Peninsula in 1972. Margaret was a member of St. Joseph's Church, in Sequim, for 48 years.



Margaret loved music, dancing, crafting, crocheting, and gardening. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren!



She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest Howard Myers; brothers, Roger, Tom and Ed Halse; son, Ralph Myers; and daughter, Rose Fransisco.



Margaret is survived by daughter, M. Annette Gallo-Debler and son-in-law, Richard Debler; son, Shawn Myers; sister, Lois Schroeder; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Church, in Sequim, on February 28th, at 8:30 AM. Burial will follow, at 11 AM., at the Sequim Cemetery.