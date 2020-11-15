In Loving Memory of Margie Ellis



My wonderful wife Marge Ellis passed away early the morning of Tuesday November 3, 2020.



Margie Ellis was born October 16, 1956 in Driggs, Idaho to Mary Fern Huskinson and Elwin Russell Schofield. She grew up alongside her five siblings in the beautiful Teton Valley.



Marge and Larry Ellis were married Valentine's Day of 1975, spending 45 years nurturing their deep, unbreakable bond. Marge loved her family more than can be adequately expressed with words. She worked tirelessly to provide comfort, love and support to those around her.



She was an absolute genius in the kitchen, teaching her children and grandchildren how to nourish their families with delicious food and love. Her skilled creativity resulted in quilts, blankets, crafts, decorations and other masterpieces made as gifts to brighten the days of her loved ones.



Revered by everyone who knew her, she provided enough cherished memories to last an eternity. We will truly miss this pillar of our family, but her legacy will continue to live and breathe in our memories and traditions as they are passed down through the generations.



Marge is survived by her husband Larry Lamar Ellis, her children Jason Ellis, Jessica Ellis, Micah Ellis, and Leif Ellis. She was a matriarch to more than her immediate children, helping raise some of the more than twenty grandchildren.

