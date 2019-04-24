Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie McDonald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margie McDonald passed away of sudden heart failure on March 11, 2019, in her home in Sequim. She is survived by her four children, Brian, Kevin, Karen, and Darren; three grandchildren, AJ, Justin, and Helen; and her sisters, Bette Plaskett and Glenna Bushnell.



Margie Ann Hurlong was born to Glen Hurlong and Violent Martin Hurlong, in Port Angeles, on July 31, 1936. When the family lived in Tacoma during Margie's school years, she studied classical piano with instructor Sherborne Zollman, and became a master pianist. The family returned to Port Angeles in Margie's junior year of high school, where the family took ownership of the Handispot Grocery Store and built the Driftwood Motel. Margie graduated from Port Angeles High School, then attended Washington State University in Pullman.



Married to J. Arlen McDonald, in 1957, Margie lived in Bazas, France, where Arlen was stationed in the US Army. Their first son, Brian, traveled with them to France. Margie had fond memories of her time in Europe, especially her trip to see the 1958 World's Fair, in Brussels, Belgium. Margie also taught English to the local residents during her time in France.



When Margie and her family returned, to Port Angeles, they worked in the McDonald Funeral Home before moving to Corvallis, Oregon, in the summer of 1968. There she raised her four children who all graduated from Crescent Valley High School. After raising her children, she went to work as a seed analyst at the Oregon State Seed Lab where she continued until she moved back to Sequim, in 1986, to retire.



A devoted mother and grandmother, Margie enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at the local Casino, watching tennis and Jeopardy, on TV, and visiting with family members.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11 AM, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church at 510 East Park Avenue, Port Angeles, followed by a reception at the Red Lion Inn.

