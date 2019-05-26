Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Margie Pound, 67, lost her battle with cancer on the 13th of May 2019.



Born in San Diego, California, and grew up In both Missouri and California. Margie settled in Washington, in the early 1980's, where she became a hair stylist from which she retired recently.



Margie shared her creative side with the world throughout her life. Not only did she use her creative talents as a hair stylist, but she created art as a gardener, with stained and etched glass, concrete, paint and canvas and even with a chainsaw carving sculptures in her garden.



She is survived by her siblings, Jonny and Sharon Peavey, Theresa, Mary and Lauren Coates; husband, Neil Pound; her son, Robert Pound; and her grandchildren, Vance and Vivian Pound with whom she shared the gift of art.



A memorial will be held at the Lyckman residence, 173 Chicken Coop Road, Sequim 98382, on June 1, 2019 from 2 PM.

