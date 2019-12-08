Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Alice Mertz. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 PM St. Andrews Episcopal Church 510 E Park Avenue Port Angeles , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Alice Mertz was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, in 1926, to Magnus and Clara Burns. She grew up above the train station in Peers, Alberta, along with her older brothers and her younger sister. Her father was the station agent.



After World War II, she met Arthur Mertz while working at the same bank in Edmonton. They were married in 1946 and had five children together.



Marian and Arthur moved to the United States in 1963. They ended up in Forks. Arthur was a bank manager and Marian worked part time at the hospital. Three years later they moved to Port Angeles.



After Arthur's passing in 1973, Marian went to work full time as the Director of Medical Records at Olympic Memorial Hospital, where she remained until her retirement 18 years later.



In 2015, Marian moved to Olympia to be closer to her children.



Marian was passionate about her family, reading and travel. She was very active in the Soroptomist Jet Set, Port Angeles Symphony Board, Boys & Girls Club, United Way of Clallam County, and her church, St. Andrews Episcopal. She had an amazing group of friends who went to all kinds of entertainment events together, and played bridge and other games together. She would have told you she had a very good life.



Marian is predeceased by her husband, Arthur; son, Keith; granddaughters, Lisa and Ashley; her parents; brothers, James and Marshall; and sister, Ruth Ann.



She is survived by her sons, John (Tami) and Neil (Rebecca); and daughters, Susan (Tom) Neely and Janice (Steve) Moehring; grandchildren, Brady (Anna) Mertz, Kimberley (Scott) Rosenstock, James (Lyndsie) Neely, Michael Neely, Nathan Moehring and Melinda Moehring; great-grandchildren, Kaydn and Tova Mertz, Elias, Asher and Isaac Rosenstock. She is also survived by her step-grandchildren, Tyson (Sharon) Marcum, Abi (Seth) Morgan, Willy (Chelsea) Garrow, Katie Garrow; and step-great- grandchildren, Ruby, Jude and Leona Morgan, and Theodore and Eleanor Garrow.



A memorial service and Celebration of her Life will be held December 14 at 1:30 PM at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 510 E Park Avenue in Port Angeles.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019

