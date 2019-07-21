Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Margaret Radabaugh. View Sign Service Information Tami's Pine Valley Funeral Home 125 N Main St Halfway , OR 97834 (541)-742-6435 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Margaret Radabaugh, 88, of Baker City, Oregon, passed away July 8, 2019, at her home. She requested only a private family service.



Marian was born on October 19, 1930, in Vancouver BC, Canada. Marian and her family moved to Port Angeles, on the Olympic Peninsula, in 1972.



She enjoyed going crabbing and harvesting clams and oysters as a past time while in Port Angeles. She also talked of her time of employment at Henri Yee's Chinese restaurant as a prep cook. She had a great time with the "boys" as she called them, from China. They were always teasing and joking with her and called her Mom Mary. She was proud of the fact of teaching one young man to speak English.



Marian and Ray moved to Goldendale, in 1988, after Ray retired from Pen Ply in Port Angeles. She and Ray lived and made new friends and adventured in the Mid-Columbia region until 1997, when they returned to Baker City, Oregon, to live out the rest of their years at home.



Marian's family, which she loved and would do anything for, blossomed. She is survived by daughter, Sheila M. (John) Fordrung of Sequim; two sons, Bruce A. (Anne) Radabaugh of Luttenburg, Germany and Keith W. (Jodie) Radabaugh of Baker City, Oregon. She also loved and remembered each birthday of her 8 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She spoke of all her family often and missed them all very much.



Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ray; one brother, Bill; and three sisters, Dorothy, Elathine and Audrey; and her grandson, Jason Radabaugh.



