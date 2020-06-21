Mariane "Lorrie" Loraine Johnson, of Port Angeles, passed away May 22, 2020, at Olympic Medical Center from a sudden brain hemorrhage at the age of 71.



Born in Seattle to Walter and Dorothy (Wareham) Johnson on April 21, 1949. She spent the majority of her career at Boeing as a cable and magnetics technician prior to retiring to Port Angeles with her family. She was happily married to Paul A. Johnson for 36 years until he passed away in 2017.



Mariane was a woman of many interests. She loved crafting, sewing and traveling; having been to over 20 countries.



She enjoyed socials, church gatherings and volunteering at the Queen of Angels Church. She had a wonderful sense of humor, and enjoyed finding the perfect witty card for her beloved friends and family. She loved to spoil her Maltese dog, Zoey, with clothes and accessories.



She is survived by her daughters, Anya Johnson of Bellingham and Amanda (Eric) Davis of Arizona; granddaughter, Gabrielle Bunger; brothers, Johnny (Nancy) Lorenzo of Florida and Walter Johnson of Lakeview; along with her niece, Tammy Lorenzo.



On May 30th, Mariane was placed beside her husband, Paul, during a Catholic Rite of Committal Ceremony at Mount Angeles Memorial Park. She was well loved by so many friends and family, and will be tremendously missed.

