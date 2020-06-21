Marianne Oleta Dailey
1957 - 2020
Marianne Oleta Dailey, of Sequim, passed away on June 6, 2020. She was 63.

Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 4:00 PM at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, located at 108 W. Alder Street in Sequim. A reception will immediately follow at the Rooftop Garden at the Holiday Inn Express, 1441 E. Washington St. in Sequim.

Marianne was born on April 29, 1957, in Port Angles, the eldest of five children to Don R. and Dianna L. (Brown) Cobb. Marianne grew up in Sequim and graduated from Sequim High School in 1975.

In 1976, Marianne married Phil Dailey. Their marriage later ended in divorce.

She had two sons with Roger Washburn. In 1982, she gave birth to her first, Samuel Eugene and in 1984, her second son, Byron Curtis.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening, music, horses and family. Her love of cooking was enjoyed by many, as she was a cook at various restaurants on the Olympic Peninsula including: The Lamplighter, Airport Café, Sam's Deli, and Tarcisio's. She loved hosting holiday dinners and just being together with family.

Marianne is survived by her two sons, Samuel and Byron Washburn; three grandchildren, Genesis, Miles and Kaizer; a sister, Dianna DaSilva of Sequim; and three brothers, Don Cobb of Tonasket, Ray and Duane Cobb, both of Sequim.

Marianne was preceded in death by her mother, Dianna L. Schmith; father, Donald R. Cobb; and her stepfather, Donald E. Schmith.

Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at sequimvalleyfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Service
04:00 PM
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel
