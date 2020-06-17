Sequim resident Marianne Oleta Dailey died from natural causes.
She was 63.
Services: Visitation at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26 at Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, 108 W. Alder St., Sequim. Funeral will follow at 4 p.m. She will be interred at Discovery Bay Cemetery.
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.sequimvalleychapel.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 17, 2020.