Sadly, Marie passed away at the age of 93, leaving behind many beloved friends.



Marie was a remarkably strong woman who was loving, giving, and caring. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a contagious laugh, and always had time to chat.



Throughout her life, Marie had many passions. She was a begonia judge, raised beautiful koi, enjoyed showing Doberman Pinschers, including her dear J.R., and she was the 12th man.



Marie was also an avid gardener who created many beautiful gardens around her home and tended greenhouses filled with stunning orchids, begonias, and tropical plants.



After having worked for Bell Telephone Company for thirty years, Marie moved to Sequim from Arcadia, California, with her best friend, Nancy, in the late 1980s. Together they opened a store, The Perfect Gift, in downtown Sequim.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Charlotte McCooey.



Marie will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life is planned for later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Peninsula Friends of Animals.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel.