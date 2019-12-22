Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie-Luise "Marlis" Panchyshyn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marlis was born on January 19, 1937, to Hermann and Lilly Kranz, in Bad Homburg VDH, Germany.



She survived WWII and after finishing high school, she went on to study languages at the Berlitz School of Languages. Her goal was to become an International Translator.



Plans changed after meeting Walt and marrying him on July 20, 1959. They recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.



After settling in the US, Marlis was actively involved with her sons' school activities and the PTA. Once the boys were grown, she became a school secretary in the Highline School District, in Burien, until she retired in 1993.



Upon retirement, she learned to play bridge and became a Duplicate Competitive Bridge player. She and Walt enjoyed traveling and Marlis especially loved cruises.



Marlis is survived by her husband, Walt; sons, Michael (Manya) and Anthony (Shannon); granddaughter, Tess; and brother, Hermann Kranz.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation, in Marlis's memory, to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 829 E. 8th St., Port Angeles 98362.

