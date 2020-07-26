Marilyn was born on March 14, 1941 in San Bernardino, California, to William Wackerman and Mary Margaret Langford Wackerman. She passed away at home on July 7, 2020, after a brief and courageous four month battle with cancer.



She was raised in Rialto, California, on an orange grove that was also home to figs and avocados. Her grandfather also raised rabbits there.



After graduation from Colton Union H.S. she worked in banking and for a wholesale liquor distributor. Also as many single parents do to supplement her income, she worked nights waitressing.



In 1972 she met Larry, the love of her life. Larry was in the early years of his career in the Air Force. Together they raised three wonderful daughters, Kim, Kari and Kirstie.



In 1974 Larry was assigned to RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, England. This was a very happy time for Marilyn and the entire family. Marilyn combined her love of collecting antiques with traveling throughout much of England, Scotland and Wales, enjoying the beautiful countryside while stopping at every antique shop and auction she could find. And she found many!



Returning to the states and their home in Sky Forest, California 6 years later, they both missed the friends and lifestyle they left behind in England. After Larry's retirement in 1987, Marilyn discovered the sleepy little town of Sequim. It brought back memories of England with it's hedgerows, open fields and similar weather. She has lived here happily ever since.



Marilyn is survived by her husband of 48 years, Larry; daughters, Kim (Mike) Curtin and great-grandson, Jac Curtin, Kari Hollingsworth, Kirstie (Aaron) Hubbard, all living in Sequim area; grandson, Brian (Roberta) Curtin; great-granddaughters, Talia and Gemma of Kansas City; and brother, Bill Wackerman of Yucipa, California.



She was proceded in death by loving grandson, Joey Curtin who has blessed us with Jac.



Marilyn felt she had lived a full life. Full of family; full of love.

