Marilyn Masland, at 85 years of age, was taken home May 31, after courageously battling failing health.
She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Walter Masland.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at Salt Creek Recreation Area. Family and friends can share their memories of a sweet, kind and gentle lady.
In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gift to Port Angeles Volunteer Hospice, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on June 30, 2019