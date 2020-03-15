Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Suzanne Gipson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Our beloved "Mimi," Marilyn Suzanne Gipson, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020, at home on her farm in Sequim.



Born in Seattle on June 4, 1952, to Teresa Anne Sorenson and William Pigott III, Marilyn spent her childhood with her brothers, Bill and David, in Woodway, while enjoying summers on Whidbey Island and Four Winds Camp on Orcas Island.



In high school, Marilyn relocated to Oahu, Hawaii, with her mother where she spent her days on the water and became certified in diving. She graduated from Punahou High School, in 1970, and moved back to Seattle to attend the University of Washington, graduating with a Major in Sociology and a Minor in Psychology in 1974.



Attending the First Class Communications Radio Trade School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, her strong work ethic led her to the top of the class receiving her FCC Radio Telephone Operator License. During this time she broadcasted for KRHD, KTOK and KEZX Radio under the name Marilyn Burns.



While in broadcasting school, Marilyn met the love of her life, Vince, who knew he wanted to marry her the moment he met her. After getting married on October 18, 1982, they briefly moved to Minnesota where they had their daughter, Stephanie, in 1985.



Marilyn and her family moved back to Washington where they would eventually live in Bothell for 25 years. With an enduring passion for women's rights, she worked for Planned Parenthood helping educate and support patients with family planning. She went on to work for FEMA where she received recognition for her efforts aiding with disaster relief for families affected by flooding in Washington.



Marilyn eventually returned to radio broadcasting news, traffic and weather for KOMO Radio. Shortly after she founded Earthquake Entertainment managing and promoting local bands including the famed Hardtops.



With a strong belief in the importance of journalism, she joined the Woodinville Weekly, as an editor, contributing to the local news. Marilyn's love for education inspired her to return to school receiving certificates in Computer Graphics and Web Design from Lake Washington Technical College.



Marilyn and Vince fulfilled their lifelong dream of becoming farmers and relocated to Sequim, establishing Olympic Onion Farm in 2011. Her love for gardening, animals and her bunny, Cottontail, brought her immense joy as she spent her days working the land side by side with her husband.



Marilyn was passionate about promoting literacy, voting, women's rights and supporting small family farms. She had an unwavering belief in protecting the environment for future generations to come. She enjoyed swimming and being on the water, attending her weekly yoga class and spending time with family, especially her grandson.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, Vince Gipson; daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Aaron Parker; grandson, Lucian Parker; her brothers, Bill (Laura) and David (Joan) Pigott; and several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Teresa; her father, William; and her cherished dog, Brandy.



Marilyn will be greatly missed and when our hearts ache for her we will remember her words, "If you want to find me, follow the sunshine, if it's raining, chase the rainbow."



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Planned Parenthood in her name.

Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 15, 2020

