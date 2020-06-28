Marge was born in Waseca, Minnesota, to Malcolm and Florence Fitzsimmons. She was the sixth of twelve children.



A 'straight A' student her entire school career, she graduated with honors from Sacred Heart High School, of Waseca, in 1948.



In January 1951, she married the love of her life, James L. Root. In 1952, they moved to Port Angeles and bought a mom and pop grocery store on Hwy 101, east of town.



While dad went longshoring, mom ran the store for the next fifteen years. At this time, with six children at home, dad decided the store was too much work for mom. They sold the store and moved to four Seasons Ranch.



Mom didn't care much for her forced retirement and less than a year later, on her own, she leased Caps Drive-in and ran it for the next three years.



After her restaurant career was over and in her early forties, she entered the new nursing program at Peninsula College and became a registered nurse.



She worked as a charge nurse at Crestwood Convalescent Center for the next twenty years. She continued her nursing with Home Healthcare until she gave up her nursing license, in her mid eighties.



Marge was preceded in death by her husband, James; son, Kevin; and five of her siblings.



She is survived by her children, Kathleen Ross, James Root, Patricia Root, Joseph Root, Christopher Root and her semi-adopted son, Don Love; thirteen grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.



Her Irish wake will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to volunteer Hospice of Clallam County would be appreciated.

