Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Midge's home

Obituary

Marjorie Eleanor McDonald, or Midge as many knew her, passed away peacefully in her home of 60 years, in Port Angeles, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. She was 104 years old.



Midge was born on March 3, 1915, in Porter, North Dakota, to parents, Helen and Artemas Deane. When Midge was eight years old, the family moved to Port Angeles where she lived for the rest of her life. She attended Jefferson and Lincoln elementary schools and Roosevelt High School, graduating with the class of 1933.



Marjorie married Gordon McDonald, in 1935, and became an active participant in their family logging, trucking and fishing businesses. She even filled in as "whistle punk" in the woods during World War II. A whistle punk's job was to sound a whistle to signal the yarder operator when the log was hooked up and ready to be moved. She was also the bookkeeper for the family businesses until the last business closed in the 1970s. After the last child was in school, Midge added on working outside the home for an accounting firm. Midge was heartbroken when Gordon was killed in an accident at age 60. She lived her last 44 years on her own in their home.



Midge worked hard to provide her five children with every opportunity. She enriched her children's lives with dance and music lessons, as leader for Brownie and 4-H clubs, countless hours of training for cooking and sewing, and the famous trips to Seattle for shopping.



Family gatherings were important to Marjorie. She planned and prepared many memorable picnics, parties and family reunions throughout the years and was instrumental in helping to keep a very large family in touch, including 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandnieces and grandnephews.



In her golden years, Marjorie enjoyed traveling the world to exotic places including New Zealand, China, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt and Kenya. Midge enjoyed volunteering at the Port Angeles Senior Center and visiting with her many friends there.



Midge was an avid gardening enthusiast and worked hard to keep the large grounds surrounding her home beautiful. She had several bird feeders and enjoyed watching the birds and deer they attracted.



Many people asked Midge over the years what her secret was to living such a long and healthy life. She never knew how to answer, but those who survive her are sure that her connection to nature and the hours she spent every day of her life outside, tending her garden, hanging her laundry, or just watching the birds and deer must have played a part in her longevity.



Midge's husband, Gordon; her daughter, Phyllis McDonald; and her granddaughter, Aimee Sue Morrish predeceased her.



She is survived by her daughters, Alice Russell, Lucia McDonald, and Jean Brandland; and her son, George McDonald.



Midge left her home of her final 60 years full of memories, from her children's baby teeth and clay art projects, to plaster imprints of baby hands and feet, to the hundreds of letters and cards she has received from friends and family over the years. Midge was a practical woman with little time for outward displays of affection, but the way she treasured these pieces of her life remind us of just how fully she lived her life, and the innumerable ways she touched the lives of others.



She will be dearly missed. A small celebration of life will be held in Midge's home on November 30, 2019, from 1:00-4:00 PM. Friends and family are welcome. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019

