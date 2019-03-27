Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark Scott Smith. View Sign

Mark had a love for life, filled with family, camping, hunting, motorcycle riding, and wood cutting. He was baptized and became a member of the First Presbyterian Church on March 11, 2012. His faith was very important to him and he adored his church family; delighting in their fellowship.



Mark was born June 8, 1956, to Clifford E. Smith and Paula Rene Smith, in Port Angeles, and was the oldest of three children. Mark graduated from Port Angeles High, in 1974, and attended Peninsula College. During high school, he met his future bride, Julie Minks. They were married on September 12, 1981, and were blessed with 2 sons, Ryan and Brady.



Mark started work delivering newspapers. He obtained a summer job with Puget Sound Sinker company, pouring the lead into molds; making fishing sinkers to be sold at Swains. While pursuing a pilot's license, he was employed by Pearson Air and was nicknamed Gopher. He then went to work for Jerry Weiler, who taught him the maintenance and mechanics of aircraft, which gave him an opportunity to help Jerry with a project of building the Ryan PT22 Aircraft, now displayed at the Evergreen Air Museum. After leaving Weiler Aircraft, Mark went to work for San Juan Air as lead mechanic. In 1986, Mark started his own auto repair shop located on Marine Drive, in Port Angeles, called Mark's Mobile Tune. He was blessed with many loyal customers with whom he loved working.



He is preceded in death by his father, Cliff Smith; and his grandparents.



Mark is survived by his mother, Paula Rene Smith (Les); wife, Julie Minks Smith; sons, Ryan (Steffany) Smith, and Brady (Lacey) Smith; brother, Michael (Christine) Smith; sister, Melissa Ross (Tom); stepmother, Trudy Smith; stepbrother, Chad Olson; stepsister, Katie (Curt) Agnitsch; seven grandchildren, Lexie, Lindsay, Madison, Makenzie, Jadyn, Donovan and Delilah; brothers-in-law, Bill (Carolyn) Minks and Jeff Minks (Teresa); and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.



The Memorial service will be held March 30, 2019, at 1:00 PM, First Presbyterian Church, 139 W. 8th St., Port Angeles.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation, in Mark's name, to Volunteer Hospice, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, WA 98362. Online donations may be made at vhocc.org. They showed us amazing love, care, and support through this difficult time. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019

