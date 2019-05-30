Marsha Colleen McKay, a resident of Joyce, passed away on May 22, 2019, from cancer treatment complications.
Born on June 23, 1952, to Norma Bolen (Null) and Jack Weaver, in Denver, Colorado.
She married Edward McKay, in 1975, and they moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1990. With her help, her husband started a woodworking business and she helped a small church, too. Later, she would become the secretary at the Port Angeles School District.
Marsha was devoted to the service of others, her church (Hillcrest Baptist Church), and her beloved husband. She took great joy in sharing time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Weaver; and sister, Felecia Mahaffie.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Edward McKay; mother, Norma Bolen; sister, Deon Mahaffie; Richard and Eiren McKay; Judy and Joe Sauer; and many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 PM, at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 205 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles. A Fellowship gathering will be held after the service.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Marsha's name, to Samaritan's Purse Shoebox, at samaritanspurse.org.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019