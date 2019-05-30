Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born on June 23, 1952, to Norma Bolen (Null) and Jack Weaver, in Denver, Colorado.



She married Edward McKay, in 1975, and they moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1990. With her help, her husband started a woodworking business and she helped a small church, too. Later, she would become the secretary at the Port Angeles School District.



Marsha was devoted to the service of others, her church (Hillcrest Baptist Church), and her beloved husband. She took great joy in sharing time with her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Weaver; and sister, Felecia Mahaffie.



Marsha is survived by her husband, Edward McKay; mother, Norma Bolen; sister, Deon Mahaffie; Richard and Eiren McKay; Judy and Joe Sauer; and many nieces and nephews.



A service will be held Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 PM, at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 205 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles. A Fellowship gathering will be held after the service.



Memorial contributions may be made, in Marsha's name, to Samaritan's Purse Shoebox, at Marsha Colleen McKay, a resident of Joyce, passed away on May 22, 2019, from cancer treatment complications.Born on June 23, 1952, to Norma Bolen (Null) and Jack Weaver, in Denver, Colorado.She married Edward McKay, in 1975, and they moved to the Olympic Peninsula in 1990. With her help, her husband started a woodworking business and she helped a small church, too. Later, she would become the secretary at the Port Angeles School District.Marsha was devoted to the service of others, her church (Hillcrest Baptist Church), and her beloved husband. She took great joy in sharing time with her family and friends.She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Weaver; and sister, Felecia Mahaffie.Marsha is survived by her husband, Edward McKay; mother, Norma Bolen; sister, Deon Mahaffie; Richard and Eiren McKay; Judy and Joe Sauer; and many nieces and nephews.A service will be held Thursday, June 30, at 6:00 PM, at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 205 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles. A Fellowship gathering will be held after the service.Memorial contributions may be made, in Marsha's name, to Samaritan's Purse Shoebox, at samaritanspurse.org. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close