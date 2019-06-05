Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha H. Brooks. View Sign Service Information Southlawn Chapel 9350 E. 51st Tulsa , OK 74145 (918)-663-2233 Send Flowers Obituary

Martha H. Brooks, 96, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in Rockford Illinois. She was born July 1922, in Ft. Scott, Kansas.



She leaves her son, Douglas Brooks; her daughter, Julia Durst; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Although her family will miss her, we are rejoicing in the fact she will be in a better place with the rest of our family.



She was a graduate of Tulsa Central High School, in 1940, and also received a diploma from Oklahoma school Of Business, in 1941.



She was married to her loving husband, Wilson, on January 3, 1942. They were married in the First Christian Church, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her husband, Wilson, and her sister, Dorothy Bowlin, preceded her in death.



Martha was a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority and PEO (chapter FY), a social and philanthropy organization for more than 50 years.



She was also a member of the Sequim Community Church, in the state of Washington. She lived in Sequim for over 20 years before moving to Rockford, Illinois, to be near her daughter, Julia.



Martha also gave her time and financial help to many organizations such as the Arbor Society, where she was a member of the J. Sterling Morton Society; the Hillsdale College Foundation; the American Bible Society; the Humane Society; ; and the Shriners.



Martha love to travel and see the world by both ship and air. She always lived where there were mountains, trees, flowers and most of all, fresh mountain air. She was a true nature lover. Her family and friends will miss her great outlook on life.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Martha Brooks C/O 501 Saint Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



The funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st, Tulsa, Oklahoma.



