Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM John Wayne Marina 2577 W. Sequim Bay Road Service 1:30 PM John Wayne Marina 2577 W. Sequim Bay Road Obituary

Martha Lynne Sharp, age 73, died peacefully at home on October 15th, with her family by her side.



Lynne was born in Corvallis, Oregon, on February 11, 1946. She was adopted by her Mom Bernice and Dad Bill Loomis as an infant.



They lived in Pringle, Washington during her early years and moved to Vancouver, to the house on the river where her school years were spent.



She learned and loved cooking, baking, canning, sewing and gardening from her mom and passed many of these qualities on to her kids, grandchildren, nieces, and grand-nieces.



She graduated from Evergreen High School and went to college at Western Washington State College and graduated with a BA in Physical Education.



She started her teaching career in Sequim, and immediately began impacting kids while coaching tennis and track. Lynne was also instrumental in establishing the school district's substance abuse program, organizing "Wellness Runs," and introducing the sport of pickle ball.



She left teaching for a short time and moved to Benton City, Washington, where she was employed by a cardiologist as his receptionist. She loved medicine as well, and always looked back on that job and time as special.



She later moved back to Sequim and resumed teaching. She earned a Master's Degree in Counseling from City University. She shaped and changed the lives of many young people, including family, and those she loved. She enjoyed very much working with students and one of her greatest legacies will be the impact she had on so many young people in the Sequim community.



In 1986, Derrell Sharp's sister, Sandy, introduced the two of them at a family birthday party. Soon after Lynne had met Derrell's children, his daughter, Casey, shared with her dad how much she liked Lynne, and hoped someday they would marry.



Three years later on November 10th, 1989, they committed their lives to one another and were the last couple to be married in the old Episcopal Church on Sequim-Dungeness Way. Their reception was held at John Wayne Marina. Derrell surprised Lynne and they left their reception, amongst excited well-wishers, on a floatplane to Victoria, BC, where they spent their honeymoon.



Lynne enjoyed helping Derrell with all aspects of the FFA Program at Sequim High School. Together, they made many floral arrangements and provided delicious food for numerous events. Wreath making was also high on the list. She loved camping and gathering with friends and family. She and Derrell made "Bea," their airstream trailer, a home away from home, and traveled and enjoyed many places.



Lynne loved and lived life, and was an example to many with her beautiful heart and willingness to embrace new people and new adventures. The precedent she set, the adventures she shared, the passion she lived, will live on in many of us.



Lynne was preceded in death by her parents William and Bernice Loomis; and by her infant son, Kyle, from her marriage to Brian Metcalf.



She is survived by her husband, Derrell Edward Sharp; son, Derrell E. (Rachel) Sharp II; daughter, Casey (Jeffrey) Anderson; brother, Gordon (Gerry) Loomis; nieces, Susan, Cathy, Sandy, Jan, and Holly. She had six grandchildren, Ruby, Drake, Hunter, Emma, Gracie and Susannah; and two beloved pets, Buddy and Ole.



A Celebration of Life will be held at John Wayne Marina on Saturday, November 9th, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sequim FFA Chapter, 503 North Sequim Avenue, Sequim, WA 98382.



