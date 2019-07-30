Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Martha Pauline Zeits. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Martha was born in Snohomish, WA to Herman and Anna Lindloff. Her early years were spent on a farm with her three siblings. When she was 11, the family moved to Seattle where she attended Lincoln High School and worked at Bartell's in downtown Seattle as a soda jerk. Baby-sitting for her future nieces and nephew, she met Duane, their uncle. After Duane's return from WWII in 1945, they married and moved to Port Townsend where Duane's family of origin lived.



Martha worked for a short time at Sears and Roebuck, but preferred being a homemaker and raising their three daughters.



She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church where she volunteered for many things. Martha loved to cook and was known for her creativity and delicious way with food as well as serving up a great cup of coffee. Later in life, she and Duane enjoyed traveling.



Martha was pre-deceased by Duane, her husband of 72 years, her daughter Connie Zeits Stanley (Kent), and her two brothers, Herman and Ewald.



She is survived by her sister Anna Pharr, daughters Claudia Carr (Howard) and Carol Cummings (John), three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be at 1:00 on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend. Remembrances may be made to ECHHO, 1110 Jefferson St. or The at San Juan Villa, 112 Castellano Way, both in Port Townsend, WA 98368. Martha was born in Snohomish, WA to Herman and Anna Lindloff. Her early years were spent on a farm with her three siblings. When she was 11, the family moved to Seattle where she attended Lincoln High School and worked at Bartell's in downtown Seattle as a soda jerk. Baby-sitting for her future nieces and nephew, she met Duane, their uncle. After Duane's return from WWII in 1945, they married and moved to Port Townsend where Duane's family of origin lived.Martha worked for a short time at Sears and Roebuck, but preferred being a homemaker and raising their three daughters.She was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church where she volunteered for many things. Martha loved to cook and was known for her creativity and delicious way with food as well as serving up a great cup of coffee. Later in life, she and Duane enjoyed traveling.Martha was pre-deceased by Duane, her husband of 72 years, her daughter Connie Zeits Stanley (Kent), and her two brothers, Herman and Ewald.She is survived by her sister Anna Pharr, daughters Claudia Carr (Howard) and Carol Cummings (John), three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be at 1:00 on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend. Remembrances may be made to ECHHO, 1110 Jefferson St. or The at San Juan Villa, 112 Castellano Way, both in Port Townsend, WA 98368. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from July 30 to July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.